A convicted murderer has been recaptured after failing to return to prison two days ago.

Jason Mills, 49, was being held in HMP Leyhill, near Thornbury in Gloucestershire, having been jailed for a violent domestic murder two decades ago.

But a manhunt was launched this week after he failed to return to the open facility following an appointment at Bridewell police station in Bristol city centre at 9:45am on Wednesday.

Avon and Somerset Police put out an appeal on Thursday to track him down but warned members of the public not to approach him.

The force confirmed on Friday that Mills had been arrested by British Transport Police in the vicinity of Bristol Temple Meads.

He is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2001 of murdering his 24-year-old partner Toni Mills at their home in Essex.

Mills – who was aged 28 at the time of his conviction – had claimed that his partner had “unexpectedly collapsed” during an argument, but a post-mortem found that she had suffered extensive internal and external bruising.

After the verdict, Chelmsford Crown Court heard that Mills had 99 previous convictions, including one in which he threatened a former girlfriend with a knife, the Harwich and Manningtree Standard reported.

Avon and Somerset Police said on Friday: “We are hugely grateful to all members of the public who shared our appeal and those that called in with information.

“The public’s support with our enquiries makes a significant difference.”

Additional reporting by PA