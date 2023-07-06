Animal rights activist spared jail after Epsom Derby disturbance

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An Animal Rising activist has been spared jail after running on to the track at the Epsom Derby a minute before the horses galloped past.

Ben Newman, 32, was filmed running on to the course as the major race began on June 3.

After pleading guilty at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday to causing public nuisance, he was criticised by the judge for “endangering” the lives of police and security guards who managed to drag him off the track just before the horses ran past.

Newman was sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years and fined a total of £1,356.