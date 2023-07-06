Animal rights activist spared jail after Epsom Derby disturbance
Ben Newman was filmed running on to the course as the major race began on June 3.
An Animal Rising activist has been spared jail after running on to the track at the Epsom Derby a minute before the horses galloped past.
Ben Newman, 32, was filmed running on to the course as the major race began on June 3.
After pleading guilty at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday to causing public nuisance, he was criticised by the judge for “endangering” the lives of police and security guards who managed to drag him off the track just before the horses ran past.
Newman was sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years and fined a total of £1,356.