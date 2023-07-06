Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Animal rights activist spared jail after Epsom Derby disturbance

Ben Newman was filmed running on to the course as the major race began on June 3.

Joseph Draper
Thursday 06 July 2023 12:19
(Mike Egerton/PA)
(Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

An Animal Rising activist has been spared jail after running on to the track at the Epsom Derby a minute before the horses galloped past.

Ben Newman, 32, was filmed running on to the course as the major race began on June 3.

After pleading guilty at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday to causing public nuisance, he was criticised by the judge for “endangering” the lives of police and security guards who managed to drag him off the track just before the horses ran past.

Newman was sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years and fined a total of £1,356.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in