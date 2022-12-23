Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.

Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.

She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.

Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering fatal injuries to her neck and head when a husky sled dog called Blizzard attacked her.

Her parents, of New York near Coningsby, Lincolnshire, were later charged by police after paramedics alerted them of the tragedy.

They both appeared at court today for a plea hearing. The case was adjourned and the couple were both granted unconditional bail.

Alcock will be sentenced next year while King will stand trial next June.

Addressing them both, Judge Simon Hirst said: “Miss Alcock you’ve pleaded guilty and taken responsibility for what’s happened and that will stand you in really good stead with the court when it’s your sentence time.

“Mr King you wish to have a trial as is your right.

“Given that your defence is effectively this is nothing to do with you, it’s all to do with Miss Alcock, I’m afraid Miss Alcock will have to wait until the trial to be sentenced.

“In both your cases I enlarge [sic] your bail as it is at the moment.”

Lincolnshire Police said the dog was being kept in isolation at secure kennels and officers were seeking a court order to have it destroyed.

Speaking last month Detective Constable Craig Davey said: “This has been a profoundly sad investigation for everyone involved in understanding the circumstances around baby Kyra’s death.

“We have kept an open mind throughout this investigation, which has been lengthy and thorough and involved specialist forensic experts and officers from our Protecting Vulnerable People unit.

“We have now brought charges against two people, and will continue to work with the CPS as the case makes its way through the justice system.”

The maximum sentence for owning or being the owner and/or in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death is 14 years in prison.