Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case
The British supermodel, who dated Mr Depp in the 1990s, will appear in court by videolink later this week.
Kate Moss is to give evidence in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against his former partner Amber Heard.
The British supermodel, who dated Mr Depp in the 1990s, is expected to appear in court by videolink later this week.
Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.
He has denied all accusations.
A source close to Mr Depp confirmed to the PA new agency that Ms Moss will give evidence on Wednesday by videolink.
The news comes in the final week of the US trial, taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia, with closing arguments expected on Friday.
Both Mr Depp and Ms Heard have already given evidence themselves, with Ms Heard concluding her testimony on Wednesday.
Mr Depp’s legal team were seen appearing to celebrate when Ms Heard mentioned Ms Moss, as she described hearing a rumour that Mr Depp had pushed the model down a flight of stairs.
Jurors have previously heard multiple allegations of both physical and sexual abuse against the actor, with testimony provided by people including Ms Heard’s sister Whitney, friend Raquel Pennington, and another of Mr Depp’s former partners, Ellen Barkin.
In video deposition played to the court last week, Ms Barkin claimed that Mr Depp was controlling during their short relationship.
Several famous faces appeared on the initial witness lists for the trial, including Tesla founder Elon Musk and actors Paul Bettany and James Franco, though none have been called on.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.