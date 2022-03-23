Carl Woods denies using threatening words or behaviour against Katie Price
His fiancee Ms Price accompanied the 33-year-old as he attended Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods has denied using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour against his partner.
The reality TV star, 33, is alleged to have attempted to force open a door to a property while the former glamour model was inside after she left his home following a row.
He was accompanied by 43-year-old Ms Price as he attended Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
Dressed in a black T-shirt and black jeans, the former Love Island contestant appeared in the dock speaking to confirm his details and enter a not guilty plea to the Section 4 public order offence.
The court heard the charge relates to an incident in Great Dunlow, Essex, on August 22, when the couple allegedly had an “argument” in the defendant’s home.
Ms Price was pictured with her fiance outside court wearing a dark-tinted visor with green leggings and a black top before sitting in the public gallery during the brief hearing.
Woods will not be represented through legal aid at his trial, in which five witnesses including neighbours will be called, the court heard.
Bench chair Don Wickes released him on unconditional bail ahead of summary trial at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on June 16.
