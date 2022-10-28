‘Savage’ attacker jailed for 34 years after murdering pensioner in burglary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A “savage” burglar has been jailed for 34 years for murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home after beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner, before abandoning her to die.

Vasile Culea was also convicted of the wounding with intent of Freda Walker’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth Walker, on January 14 during the attack inside their Derbyshire home.

Romanian national Culea, 34, “hog-tied” Mr and Mrs Walker, binding their hands and feet while searching the couple’s Langwith Junction home for £30,000 in cash, which he had heard they had.

On Friday, judge Mr Justice Henshaw, sentencing, told Derby Crown Court: “You attacked them both leaving them with brain injuries, lacerations and many other injuries.

“Very sadly, Freda Walker died within an hour or so of this savage attack.”

The judge also said: “The murder of Freda Walker was aggravated by the fact that she was particularly vulnerable because of her age.

“You saw, before you entered the house, that the Walkers were elderly.

“It was also aggravated by your applying of tight restraints and head and neck wrappings for Freda Walker, failing to release her before you left and making no attempt to help her afterwards, for example by making an anonymous call.”

However, he said Mrs Walker’s death was “not a planned killing”.

The judge went on:”You murdered Freda Walker for gain because you killed her in the course of the furtherance of your burglary.”

He added: “The experience must have been overwhelmingly traumatic for Freda Walker and each of the injuries you inflicted on her would have caused her pain.

“It is unclear in what order the injuries were caused, and the medical evidence is that Freda is likely to have become unconscious once she suffered a brain injury, no doubt as a result of the head injuries you inflicted.

“All in all, I am sure Freda would have suffered both mental and physical suffering before she died.”

Michael Auty KC, prosecuting, had highlighted the “vulnerability” of Mr and Mrs Walker as an aggravating feature.

He also told the court about Culea’s previous conviction of assault in 2017, relating to an incident involving his then partner.

Defence Clive Stockwell KC, mitigating, suggested Culea’s violence had not been pre-meditated but spontaneous.