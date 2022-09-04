Kensington shooting: Man shot dead in west London as police arrest 29 year-old for ‘murder’
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in west London.
Officers were called in the early hours of Sunday morning to Kensington High Street after reports of gun fire.
A man - thought to be in his 20s - was found by officers with gunshot wounds and given emergency first aid. He was taken to hospital by paramedics and died just after 5.30am.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Met Office said in a press release. The man remains in police custody.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place, the force said. The Met’s Specialist Crime Command have launched a murder investigation into the shooting.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference 824/04SEP.
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
More follows...
