Two killed and child seriously injured after car crashes into family in Kent
Man arrested after car hits family outside multi-storey car park in Ramsgate
Two people have been killed and a child seriously injured after a car crashed into a family outside a car park in Kent.
Five members of the same family, including two children of primary school age, were involved in the crash in Leopold Street, Ramsgate, shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday.
A man in his 80s and a woman in her 30s died of their injuries, Kent Police said.
A young girl suffered serious injuries in the crash, which police said involved a black Alfa Romeo, and was taken to hospital for treatment. A man in his 40s and young boy also suffered minor injuries.
Pictures from the scene show a police cordon in place on Wednesday night as officers investigated the scene.
A 30-year-old man from Ramsgate, who is also being treated for injuries in hospital, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a collision.
Kent Police has now urged anyone who might have witnessed the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference DS/DGC/090/22.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.