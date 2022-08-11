Two killed and child seriously injured after car crashes into family in Kent

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been killed and a child seriously injured after a car crashed into a family outside a car park in Kent.

Five members of the same family, including two children of primary school age, were involved in the crash in Leopold Street, Ramsgate, shortly after 9.30pm on Wednesday.

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 30s died of their injuries, Kent Police said.

A young girl suffered serious injuries in the crash, which police said involved a black Alfa Romeo, and was taken to hospital for treatment. A man in his 40s and young boy also suffered minor injuries.

Pictures from the scene show a police cordon in place on Wednesday night as officers investigated the scene.

A 30-year-old man from Ramsgate, who is also being treated for injuries in hospital, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a collision.

Kent Police has now urged anyone who might have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference DS/DGC/090/22.