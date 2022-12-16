For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man “covered in blood” was arrested on suspicion of murder after a nurse and her two children were found dead in a block of flats.

Police are still questioning a 52-year-old man detained after they rushed to a flat in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on Thursday, where emergency services found the three with serious injuries.

Northamptonshire Police say formal identification has yet to take place, but the woman is believed to be 35-year-old Anju Asok, and the children are Jeeva Saju, 6, and Janvi Saju, 4.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths (Joseph Walshe / SWNS)

Ms Asok was pronounced dead at the scene at around 11.15am, and Jeeva and Janvi later died in hospital.

Officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths, which occurred at a ground-floor flat in Petherton Court, a cul-de-sac.

Ms Asok was a staff nurse at Kettering General Hospital, whose chief executive paid fond tribute to her.

Deborah Needham said: “Yesterday we received the extremely upsetting news that one of our colleagues had died in circumstances being investigated by Northamptonshire Police.

“Anju Asok was an internationally trained nurse who joined our KGH family in 2021 and predominantly worked on Barnwell B, one of our Orthopaedic wards.

“She was a committed and compassionate staff nurse, who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues.

Tributes left at the scene after the triple tragedy (Joseph Walshe / SWNS)

“All our thoughts are with her friends and family as they come to terms with this sudden loss.

The hospital is offering appropriate professional support to her colleagues at this difficult time.”

Horrified neighbours reacted with shock to the deaths in their quiet residential street and described armed police descending on the scene.

Neighbours reacted with horror after the killings so close to Christmas (Joseph Walshe / SWNS)

One local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I’ve heard the bloke was arrested nearby after a couple of hours and was covered in blood.

“It’s just absolutely horrific so close to Christmas. Those poor babies hadn’t even started out in life.

“There are a lot of elderly people who live in those flats and I didn’t know the family myself.

“I just heard shouting and looked outside and saw flashing blue lights.

“There was an air ambulance, armed police and it was just crazy really.

“It’s hard to comprehend the horror at the moment. We’re still digesting it.

“They were just innocent children probably looking forward to Christmas, I can’t get my head around it.”

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident (PA Wire)

Another resident, who lives further down the road, said: “It’s really heartbreaking to hear. It’s no way to go for anyone.

“It’s terrible. Especially kids. All the school kids walked past the flat earlier as well as they went to church.”

One woman, who did not want to be identified, said: “The children used to come over and see the dogs.

“We don’t have that much going on here on this street. We’re all pretty close. It’s such a shock.

“It’s all so sad. It’s Christmas. It’s like the lake with the little boys who died.

“It’s a quiet area really. My grandkids are aged ten and it really hits home.”

Northamptonshire Police said in a statement: “Formal identification is yet to take place however the woman is believed to be 35-year-old Anju Asok, and the two children - Jeeva Saju, aged 6, and Janvi Saju, aged 4.

“A man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident remains in police custody being questioned by detectives.”