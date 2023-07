Aspiring actor warned about Spacey but unaware he was ‘predator’ – court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An aspiring actor said he was warned that two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey liked young straight men but did not know “at that point he was a predator”, a court heard.

The alleged victim told a police officer he had written a letter to Spacey asking for help, which later turned into the star performing a sex act on him in his flat while he was asleep – a move he said seemed “quite tactical”.

The man said the Hollywood star had made him feel “weirdly special” after asking him if he wanted to meet for a beer following his request for mentorship.

But jurors at Southwark Crown Court heard the night had ended with him crying at a bus stop when Spacey asked him to leave following his rejection of the star’s alleged sexual advances.

He told the officer he did not leave when Spacey had put his head in his crotch because “you just don’t want to annoy someone who’s that powerful in the business you’re trying to break in to”.

In the complainant’s police interview, which was played to the court on Monday, the man said Spacey had called him a few weeks after his letter.

He told the officer: “He said ‘do you want to meet for a beer?’.

“I was quite dumbstruck, starstruck by the idea of essentially meeting an idol.”

Addressing how he felt that the actor had made time to meet him, the man said: “It made me feel weirdly special because it was someone saying ‘hey, I’m going to clear out time for you this evening’.

“I thought it would be getting a calendar and booking something for four weeks’ time.”

He recalled being taken to Spacey’s address, saying: “He said ‘this is my place, do you want to come up?’, to which I said ‘of course’, because it’s Kevin Spacey.

“There was some leftover pizza on the table so we had a bit of pizza, smoked some weed, which I was more into then.”

Describing what happened later, the man said: “He kind of opened up his arms and said ‘come here’.

He said I shouldn’t talk to anyone about what had happened Alleged victim of Kevin Spacey

“Then he started to nuzzle his head … he was just rubbing his head into my crotch – I thought ‘this is incredibly weird’.

“I was very nervous at this point, I was just flicking through TV channels.

“I was going through films asking if he knew the actors … he didn’t really want to have much of a conversation.”

Speaking about the allegation of the sex act, the man continued: “Going to sleep isn’t something I would normally do – it is unusual in my behaviour just to conk out.

“I remember four to five hours later waking up – my belt was still together but my button and my zip were down and he’s just performed (a sex act) on me.”

The man said he reacted by saying “no”, before adding: “Then he stopped and asked me to leave straight away.

“He said I shouldn’t talk to anyone about what had happened.”

The man told the officer that others had told him Spacey liked the “young straight guys”.

He said: “I didn’t know at that point he was a predator.”

Asked if he had thought of leaving when Spacey had put his head in his crotch, the man said he had a “niggling thought” that “maybe this is OK”.

The alleged victim added: “You just don’t want to annoy someone who is that powerful in the business you are trying to break in to.

“The social sway he had was massive.”

Spacey, 63, has been described by the prosecution as a “sexual bully” as he stands trial accused of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013.

The defendant pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.