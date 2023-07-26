Actor Kevin Spacey ‘humbled’ as jury clears him in sex assault trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has said he was “humbled” by the jury’s decision to clear him of nine sex offences.

The Hollywood star cut a tearful figure in the dock at Southwark Crown Court on his birthday on Wednesday as the jury delivered the not guilty verdicts.

Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting four men over the period between 2001 and 2013 – accusations he described as “madness” and a “stab in the back”.

Speaking on the court steps after the verdict, the 64-year-old said: “I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached the decision.

“I am humbled by the outcome today.”

Spacey wept as the verdicts were announced, with the usher handing him a tissue to wipe away the tears rolling down his cheeks.

The defendant placed his hand on his chest, looked at the jury panel and mouthed “thank you” twice before they left the room.

After the trial, judge Mr Justice Wall said he was free to leave the dock, and after jurors had left the room, the star embraced his legal team and wiped tears from his eyes.