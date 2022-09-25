For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murder of Khayri McLean, who was stabbed to death outside his school in Huddersfield.

The pair have been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates in Leeds on Monday, five days after the 15-year-old was killed outside the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School.

Both teenagers, who are from Huddersfield, have also been charged with possession of a bladed article, West Yorkshire Police said.

Khayri died in hospital following the attack in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday.

Floral tributes and candles were left at the scene where Khayri was stabbed, with many youngsters in tears as they paid tribute to the teenager.

Headteacher Andrew Fell said the school was “completely devastated” by the loss, saying: “Our deepest sympathies go out to the pupil’s family and friends who must feel, as we do, completely devastated. They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community.”

In a tribute on a GoFundMe page, Khayri’s girlfriend, Shyana James, said: “A wonderful boy lost his life yesterday, he was only 15 years old.”

In a statement on Sunday evening, West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in Huddersfield have charged two males with murder.

Khayri McLean, 15, was fatally stabbed on Wednesday (Family handout)

“Both males, who are 15 and 16 and from Huddersfield, have also been charged with possession of a bladed article. Both have been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates tomorrow.

“The charges relate to the death of Khayri McLean, who died after he was stabbed in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, last Wednesday.”

Additional reporting by PA