The families of the mother and three children who died at a house in Killamarsh have issued heartfelt tributes to their lost loved ones.

Terri Harris, 35, died along with her young daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, and son John Paul Bennett, 13 on September 19 . Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, who had been staying that evening for a sleepover, was also found dead at the house on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, on the Sunday.

Ms Harris’s boyfriend, Damien Bendall, was later charged in connection with their deaths and is due to appear in court in November.

Ms Harris’s parents, Angela Smith and Lawrence Harris, issued a statement in honour of their daughter through Derbyshire police. In it they described Ms Harris as “our world, our everything”, adding: “From the day she was born she was our princess and remained so until she was cruelly taken from us.”

They said she had “made many friends throughout her short life and remained loyal to all of them” and described her as “an amazing mum” whose “babies were her world”.

They revealed that Terri Harris was a care worker and said she “would go above and beyond for the people she cared for.” Her parents added: “Terri was a fanatical West Ham fan and stayed loyal to them from a very young age. She was her mums rock throughout her illnesses and was absolutely idolised by all her grandparents. Terri idolised them back in return.”

Kerry Shelton, mother of Connie Gent, described her daughter’s “amazing imagination” and said she was a girl who “was always ready to put on a show, especially at Christmas when she would write plays to act out with her brothers and sisters.”

She added: “At birthdays, Halloween or at any given chance Connie would be organising, making or baking. She always made things so special.”

The day before she was killed Connie and her friend Lacey had been selling sweets for a cancer charity from a make-shift stall near Chandos Crescent.

Connie’s devastated father, Charles Gent, said that the pain of her death was “indescribable”. “I wake up every morning hoping this has all been a terrible nightmare, but it’s not,” he said, “It’s the unbearable reality that my little girl has gone.”

Connie, he said, “had the ability to keep everyone smiling” and “if someone was down, she could instantly make them feel ok.”

Jason Bennett, father of John Paul and Lacey, said “life will never be the same again”. He revealed that Lacey, who he described as “my TikTok queen”, had become “totally besotted” with football player Jack Grealish ever since he joined Man City.

She had “a room full of Jack Grealish photos”, he added, “Man City was her new favourite team.”

Mr Bennett spoke of his son John Paul as “absolutely my mini me”. He said: “Behind his tough exterior he was the most loving son you could wish for. His love for his mum was amazing. He just wanted everyone to be happy.”

