For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 13-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two boys were stabbed at a school in London is a former pupil who disguised himself in uniform, it has been claimed.

Met Police’s Counter Terrorism unit is leading the investigation after the two boys, aged 12 and 13, were injured at Kingsbury High School in Brent on Tuesday at about 12.40pm.

In an update on Wednesday, Detective Chief Superintendent Helen Flanagan said the victims were in a stable condition in hospital, and their wounds – although serious – are “thankfully not life-threatening”.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody as officers try to establish the motive for the attack.

On Wednesday, the grandfather of two pupils at the school said that they believed the suspected offender was a former pupil.

open image in gallery The lower school of Kingsbury High School remained closed on Wednesday after Tuesday’s double stabbing (Oscar Rihll/PA) ( PA Wire )

Janti Kalyan, 60, added his grandchildren said the attacker was wearing the school’s uniform. He went on: “My grandchildren are traumatised.”

Sir Keir Starmer called the stabbing “an appalling attack” during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Schools minister Georgia Gould told Sky News that the government could look at bolstering security in schools in the wake of the stabbing, but ruled out installing metal detectors.

According to reports, the offender “climbed over a wall” to gain entry to the school and one of the victims alerted teachers to the attack by pulling the fire alarm.

At lunchtime on Wednesday, Det Chf Supt Flanagan said: "This continues to be a fast-paced investigation and officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London continue to make inquiries into the circumstances.

“I can now confirm that the injuries suffered by the two victims, while serious, are thankfully not life-threatening and they remain in hospital in a stable condition.

“Our thoughts remain with them and their loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. Specialist officers are providing their families with support.

“Increased patrols to reassure the local community will continue today. If you have concerns, we urge you to speak to officers - they are there to help and will remain in the area to offer support and answer any questions.”

The headteacher of the school said the incident was “a deeply traumatic event for the whole school community”, in a letter to parents and carers.

open image in gallery Police at the scene at Kingsbury High School (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

Alex Thomas said: “I fully appreciate that this will be very upsetting news to hear and, as you can imagine, this has been a deeply traumatic event for the whole school community.

“The situation is under control, but a live investigation is taking place. We are working closely with the authorities and I will provide further updates as soon as I am able to share confirmed information.”

Mr Thomas said the lower school would be closed on Wednesday and students should stay at home, but the upper school would be open for students in Years 10-13.

Simon Theodorou, a parent of a child at the school, told The Telegraph that the attacker “managed to get his way in by climbing over a wall”.

He also claimed one of the victims “pulled the fire alarm to get help”, praising the boy as a “hero”.

open image in gallery Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said her thoughts and prayers were with the victims (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Pupils were spoken to by police officers in one of the school’s halls for more than three hours after the usual school day finished on Tuesday – and some were seen leaving in tears.

The father of one pupil said children were obviously “traumatised by what happened in front of them”.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said her thoughts and prayers were with the two children stabbed in the “shocking attack”.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said she is “heartbroken” about the stabbings.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan urged anyone with information to contact the police, adding: “There is no honour in staying silent.

“This awful violence has absolutely no place in our city,” he said.