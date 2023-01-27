Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Student nurse ‘found with pressure cooker bomb outside hospital’ accused of plotting terror attack

Mohammad Farooq, 27, is accused of preparing an act of terrorism and possessing explosives

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Friday 27 January 2023 12:21
<p>Army specialists and a bomb disposal unit attended the scene at St James’s Hospital in Leeds on Friday (Ben Lack/PA)</p>

Army specialists and a bomb disposal unit attended the scene at St James’s Hospital in Leeds on Friday (Ben Lack/PA)

(PA Wire)

A man who was allegedly found with a pressure cooker bomb outside a Leeds hospital has appeared in court accused of plotting a terror attack.

Mohammad Farooq, a student nurse at St James’s Hospital, is accused of taking the homemade device and a blank-firing pistol to his place of work on 20 January.

The 27-year-old was arrested outside the hospital’s maternity ward amid a major security operation.

Mr Farooq appeared in court on Friday charged with preparing an act of terrorism, possessing an imitation firearm and possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

The court heard that he had an interest in jihadism and had conducted “hostile reconnaissance” of the Menwith Hill RAF base in North Yorkshire.

Mr Farooq appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link and was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.

There was no application for bail and Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him in custody ahead of a hearing at London’s Old Bailey next Friday.

Additional reporting by PA

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in