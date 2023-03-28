Man charged with kidnap and murder of 53-year-old in Leicester

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of a man in his 50s in Leicester.

Daryoush Kholghnik, 33, has been charged after 53-year-old Tala Tala was found dead in a house in Harrow Road on Friday afternoon.

Kholghnik, of Vaughan Way, Leicester, has also been charged with two counts of blackmail against two others, and will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Leicestershire Police said.

A 37-year-old man from Leicester remains in police custody after also being arrested on Monday on suspicion of Mr Tala’s murder.

A 45-year-old and a 21-year-old man were previously arrested on suspicion of murder but have since been bailed and released under investigation respectively.

Mr Tala’s family are being supported by specialist officers while the full circumstances of his death are being investigated.