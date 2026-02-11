For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have ordered evacuations in a UK town centre after the discovery of a substance that could be hazardous.

Reports were made at around 1pm this afternoon that a potentially hazardous substance had been found inside business premises.

A cordon is currently in place in Baxter Gate in Loughborough after the incident.

The premises in question, along with others nearby, have been evacuated as a precaution according to Leicestershire Police.

The cordon has been put in place to keep the public safe while emergency services respond to the incident.

Road closures have also been put in place for this reason.

More follows...