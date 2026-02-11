Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Police order evacuations in UK town centre after potentially hazardous substance found

Road closures are in place in Leicester

Police have ordered evacuations in a UK town centre after the discovery of a substance that could be hazardous.

Reports were made at around 1pm this afternoon that a potentially hazardous substance had been found inside business premises.

A cordon is currently in place in Baxter Gate in Loughborough after the incident.

The premises in question, along with others nearby, have been evacuated as a precaution according to Leicestershire Police.

The cordon has been put in place to keep the public safe while emergency services respond to the incident.

Road closures have also been put in place for this reason.

More follows...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in