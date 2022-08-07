Jump to content
Lilia Valutyte: Mother of girl, 9, stabbed in street relives moment she found daughter bleeding to death

Schoolgirl had been playing outside with younger sister when she was attacked

Chiara Giordano
Sunday 07 August 2022 09:15
CCTV shows tragic final moments of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street

The grieving mother of a schoolgirl stabbed while playing outside has relived the moment she found her bleeding to death in the street.

Lina Savicke, 35, said she was at work in Boston, Lincolnshire, just yards away from where her two children were playing with a hula hoop when she heard someone scream “Mom”.

She ran outside and found nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte bleeding from a stab wound with her distraught five-year-old sister standing beside her.

Lilia Valutyte was stabbed while playing outside

Recalling the events of 28 July, Ms Savicke told the Sunday Mirror: “I heard someone calling me, ‘Mom!’.

“I go out and see how my little girl, who was standing a metre away from her big sister, just bled to death.”

The mother also revealed how the family of Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, who is charged with Lilia’s murder, had called to offer her their support.

Skebas, a fruitpicker, was arrested at his home in the town two days after the stabbing.

He was remanded in custody at Lincoln Crown Court after being charged with murder and a plea hearing is set for 19 September.

Deividas Skebas arrives at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday

Floral tributes left near to the scene in Boston

Speaking about the conversation with his mother, Ms Savicke told Delfi Plus news agency in her native Lithuania: “His mother called yesterday. I heard that he comes from a very good family.

“She promised to take care of everything that she is able to.”

Ms Savicke said she told the suspect’s mother of her family’s plan to collect donations for a sculpture of an angel in Lilia’s memory.

An inquest heard Lilia died from a single stab wound and was identified by her stepdad, Aurelijus Savickas.

CCTV footage showed the nine-year-old’s final moments before the fatal attack.

Lilia can be seen playing with a hula hoop with her younger sister before she was fatally stabbed at about 6.15pm on Thursday 28 July.

Further footage shows police officers and paramedics running towards the schoolgirl after the attack as onlookers stare in shock and are cleared away from the area.

