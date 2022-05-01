Police launch investigation after man and woman found dead in Lincolnshire house

Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation after two people were found dead in a house in Sleaford.

A woman, thought to be her 30s, and a man, believed to be in his 40s, were discovered at an address on George Street on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the Sleaford address just after 4pm following reports that two people had been injured.

The force said that the pair were found lifeless at the property and that their deaths are being treated as unexplained.

Police are yet to carry out formal identification but said specialist officers are currently working with the family of the victims.

A cordon is in place at the house while forensics teams complete examinations and local officers are in the area carrying out enquiries.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.

“The tragic events of this afternoon must be a real shock to people living in the area and I want to make clear that we are doing all we can to find out exactly what has happened.”

Officers are urging members of the public who may have information to contact police.

A number of lines of enquiry are being pursued by investigating officers, the force added.