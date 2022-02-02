Manhunt killer handed minimum of 40 years after mother and autistic son murders

A violent ex-partner who murdered a mother and her young autistic son in front of a distressed baby before leading police on a 24-hour manhunt has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 40 years.

Daniel Boulton travelled 28 miles on foot from Skegness to Louth Lincolnshire in order to fatally stab his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson at around 8pm on May 31 last year.

The 30-year-old, who was the subject of a restraining order after a complaint by Ms Vincent, developed a “hatred” for Darren and “loitered for hours” outside the property in High Holme Road before the killings.

Daniel Boulton was jailed for life at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday (Lincolnshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

As the sentence was passed by Mr Justice Pepperall at Lincoln Crown Court, members of the public gallery could be heard saying “yes” when the judge said there was a possibility the defendant may never be released.

Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, admitted manslaughter on the second day of his trial, as well as assault with intent to resist arrest, and burglary, before being convicted of two counts of murder on Tuesday.

Sentencing the killer on Wednesday, the judge said: “I am sure that you are a violent and very dangerous man and you present an ongoing risk of further violence and possible even homicide.”