Manhunt killer handed minimum of 40 years after mother and autistic son murders
Daniel Boulton was convicted of murdering Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson on Tuesday.
A violent ex-partner who murdered a mother and her young autistic son in front of a distressed baby before leading police on a 24-hour manhunt has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 40 years.
Daniel Boulton travelled 28 miles on foot from Skegness to Louth Lincolnshire in order to fatally stab his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson at around 8pm on May 31 last year.
The 30-year-old, who was the subject of a restraining order after a complaint by Ms Vincent, developed a “hatred” for Darren and “loitered for hours” outside the property in High Holme Road before the killings.
As the sentence was passed by Mr Justice Pepperall at Lincoln Crown Court, members of the public gallery could be heard saying “yes” when the judge said there was a possibility the defendant may never be released.
Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, admitted manslaughter on the second day of his trial, as well as assault with intent to resist arrest, and burglary, before being convicted of two counts of murder on Tuesday.
Sentencing the killer on Wednesday, the judge said: “I am sure that you are a violent and very dangerous man and you present an ongoing risk of further violence and possible even homicide.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.