Liverpool shooting – live: Police say Olivia Pratt-Korbel gunman may have left UK as family pleads for help
Hunt for gunman continues, detectives say
Police promise to locate Liverpool gunman after murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
It is “unclear” if the gunman who shot dead Olivia Pratt-Korbel is still in the country, Merseyside police have said, as they vow not to rest until they have found him.
Speaking at a press conference, detective chief superintendent Mark Kameen said it was “unclear at this stage” if the unidentified gunman was still in Liverpool, the North-West or the UK.
He appealed to the killer to hand himself in but said that had not happened.
“My message to him remains the same - we will not rest until we find you and we will find you,” he said.
Meanwhile, the young girl's family has pleaded for information on her killer.
In a statement the family paid tribute to their “chatty, nosey little girl” and pleaded for information about the nine-year-old’s killer.
“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up,” they said. “It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’ it is about finding out who took our baby away from us. Please do the right thing," the statement said.
'Unclear' if gunman still in the country, police say
Police said yesterday that it was “unclear at this stage” if the unidentified shooter who killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was still in the country.
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, head of investigations said at a briefing on Thursday said: “Our officers continue to carry out extensive inquiries and I can confirm there are a number of lines of inquiry we are pursuing.”
Colin Drury, Zoe Tidman report:
Police searching for Olivia Pratt-Korbel gunman ‘unclear’ if he is in country
‘We will find him wherever he goes,’ detective chief superintendent says
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family plead for information
The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have paid tribute to their “chatty, nosey little girl” and pleaded for information about the nine-year-old’s killer.
In a statement released on Thursday evening, her family said: “Liv was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer.”
“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up,” they said. “It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’ it is about finding out who took our baby away from us. Please do the right thing,” the statement added.
Samuel Lovett and Colin Drury report:
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family plea for information after Liverpool shooting
‘If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up,’ says family of nine-year-old girl
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog on the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.