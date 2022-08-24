For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Detectives investigating the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel on Monday night have arrested a 35-year-old man believed to be the target of the shooting.

Merseyside Police said the man has been detained in hospital on a prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence. He will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence. He will be further questioned in connection with the murder and remains in a stable condition.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “Our enquiries continue into the shocking murder of Olivia, and supporting her family as they try to come to terms with this tragedy.

Olivia’s family are ‘devastated and inconsolable,’ police have said (Supplied)

“I would like to echo the words of our Chief Constable yesterday appeal to the community to keep helping this family in every way possible. We will do all we can to take all of these involved in gun crime off the streets, as this arrest demonstrates.

“This is not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent. It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account. If you saw, heard, captured or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously and we will continue to act.”

Officers believe the 35-year-old intended victim is a well-known member of an organised crime group whose main commodity is drugs.

After being shot, he is believed to have used a mobile phone to call at least two associates, who pulled up in an Audi car and took him to hospital leaving dying Olivia and her injured mother, Cheryl, on the way out.

It comes as police hunting the gunman responsible for shooting Olivia have received the same named suspect by two different sources, according to the BBC.

Flowers have been left near to the scene and tributes paid to Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool assistant mayor and Knotty Ash councillor Harry Doyle also told The Independent that “vital information” was provided to a local community hub and passed on to officers.

Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrel said the information is welcome. “I'm really pleased to hear information is coming forward,” she told the BBC.

“It was the plea that was put out yesterday - we know somebody out there will know what happened and who is involved.”

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy appealed to “members of the criminal fraternity” to “examine their consciences” and identify Olivia’s killer.

“They will have vital information that can help us,” she said.

“The killing of a nine-year-old child is an absolute tragedy and crosses every single boundary, and I would urge them to do the right thing so we can put this person behind bars.”

The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed a nine-year-old girl as he chased his intended target into her home (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Kennedy also warned against a “no-grass” culture taking hold in the community, pledging to protect those who spoke to the police.

Investigators believe the attacker chased a 35-year-old man into the house, who had tried to escape through the open front door.

Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, attempted to block the gunman from getting in, prompting him to fire into the property.

One bullet hit Cheryl in the wrist and Olivia, who was standing directly behind her, in the chest.

The nine-year-old was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by police officers, where she died of her injuries. Her mother is recovering at a separate hospital.

Anyone with information, footage or images is asked to contact us via the following link Public Portal (mipp.police.uk), @MerPolCC or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000621566.