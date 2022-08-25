‘We will find you’: Police hunting Olivia Pratt-Korbel gunman say ‘unclear’ if he’s still in country
‘We will find him wherever he goes,’ detective chief superintendent says
It is “unclear” whether the gunman who killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was still in the country, police have said.
Merseyside Police said it had received “a number of names” as it continued to investigate the fatal shooting of the nine-year-old girl in Liverpool earlier this week.
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said it was following a “number of very positive lines of enquiry” after her murder on Monday.
Olivia was shot dead after a convicted burglar and drug dealer, Joseph Nee, ran into her home while under attack from a shooter. Police said the masked gunman continued to fire “with complete disregard” for the young girl and her family.
Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door. The same bullet went on to kill her young daughter.
Merseyside Police has previously urged the gunman to hand himself in. But DCS Mark Kameen said this had not happened as of Thursday.
“My message to him remains the same - we will not rest until we find you and we will find you,” he told reporters.
DCS Kameen said it was unclear whether the gunman had fled overseas after the attack. “We will find him wherever he goes,” he said.
Merseyside Police said it had also identified the second man who was with Nee on the night of the shooting.
Nee remains in hospital after he was shot in the attack. He has been arrested and is set to return to prison - where he had been on previous offences - once his treatment is finished for breaching the terms of his release.
The 35-year-old was taken to hospital in a black Audi on the night of the shooting while Olivia lay dying.
DCS Kameen said on Thursday the driver of the Audi has been found and spoken to by police.
He urged the public to continue sending in information, either through Merseyside Police’s website or by anonymously calling Crimestoppers, in relation to Olivia’s shooting.
“I am incredibly grateful for the sheer levels and volume of information that we have received so far,” he said.
“This level of engagement, this level of cooperation, and this level of working together simply must continue.”
Additional reporting by Press Association
