Teenager and step-parents sentenced over Logan Mwangi’s murder

Craig Mulligan, 14, John Cole, 40, and Angharad Williamson, 31, received life sentences after being convicted of the five-year-old boy’s murder.

Bronwen Weatherby
Thursday 30 June 2022 17:35
Craig Mulligan, 14, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years (South Wales Police/PA)
A teenager who took part in the ferocious murder with his step-parents of his five-year-old stepbrother has been named for the first time as he was detained for life for murder.

Craig Mulligan, 14, was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years’ detention for killing Logan Mwangi having previously expressed a desire to kill him.

Mulligan carried out the fatal assault on Logan with his stepfather John Cole, 40, in the flat where they lived in Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, while his stepmother and the youngster’s biological mother Angharad Williamson, 31, stood by and “did nothing”.

Cole was told by a judge at Cardiff Crown Court that he would spend at least 29 years behind bars while Williamson would serve a minimum of 28 years’ custody.

Logan Mwangi (South Wales Police/PA)
A social services investigation is now under way into the circumstances of Logan’s death – as Mulligan had only returned to the care of Cole just five days before the murder.

