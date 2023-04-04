For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother and her “monster” boyfriend have been found guilty over the death of a two-year-old girl who was fatally attacked at her home in Wales.

Lola James died in hospital four days after suffering “catastrophic” brain injuries in the early hours of 17 July 2020. She had also sustained more than 100 bruises and scratches to her body, and damage to both her eyes.

Lola’s stepfather, Kyle Bevan, denied murdering the youngster a few months after moving in with the family in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, claiming Lola had fallen down the stairs after being jumped on by the pet dog.

Lola had previously sustained injuries including a damaged nose, black eyes and a cut lip (PA Media)

But a jury at Swansea Crown Court convicted the 31-year-old of murder on Tuesday.

Sinead James, Lola’s mother, had denied causing or allowing her death but was found guilty.

During the four-week trial prosecutor Caroline Rees KC said Bevan, a self-confessed “spice head”, had launched a “murderous” attack on Lola and used the hours after to cover his tracks instead of calling for an ambulance.

The court heard Lola had previously sustained injuries including a damaged nose, black eyes and a cut lip while in Bevan’s care.

As she was hospitalised, Bevan told paramedics and police that he believed Lola had been pushed down the stairs by their dog, telling officers that he felt only partly responsible because he was making her a bowl of cereal at the time.

It was accepted mother-of-three James was asleep at the time and did not take part in the vicious assault that led to her daughter’s death.

But it was the prosecution’s case that James, a previous victim of domestic violence, failed to protect Lola from Bevan, “instead choosing to prioritise her relationship with him over her own daughter’s physical safety”.

The pair will be sentenced on 25 April.

Describing Lola’s death as “another tragic case where a young child has died at the hands of those who she depended on, NSPCC Cymru’s assistant director Tracey Holdsworth said it was “time to make child protection a national priority”.

“Lola deserved a happy and healthy future, but that was cruelly taken away by the horrendous actions of Kyle Bevan and the failure of her mother, Sinead James, to intervene,” said Ms Holdsworth.

“The Child Practice Review into Lola’s death must establish whether more could have been done by agencies to save her, and drive the action required to help prevent such tragic cases in the future.

“Now is the time to make child protection a national priority. The Welsh Government has rightly committed to transforming children’s social care and it’s crucial this leads to systemic changes that ensure children like Lola are better protected.”

