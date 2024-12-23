Man appears in court accused of murdering 42-year-old teacher

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 42-year-old teacher in south London.

James Madden is charged over the death of Gemma Devonish, who was found with stab wounds at an address in Nutfield Close, Carshalton, at around 10.30am on Thursday.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and Ms Devonish, a teacher at Rosebery School, an all-girls secondary in Epsom, Surrey, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police added.

Madden appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court via video-link from Brixton police station on Monday.

The 38-year-old Madden, in a grey sweatshirt, did not confirm his name and officers with him confirmed his identity on his behalf.

Lesley Budge, chair of a bench of magistrates, said: “Mr Madden you are charged with an indictable only offence, a matter which can’t be dealt with in this court.”

The defendant, of Railton Road, Brixton, was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.