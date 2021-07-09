Green Park stabbing: Man injured in ‘terrifying’ knife attack at London Underground station

A man has been taken to hospital following an “utterly terrifying” knife attack on board the Jubilee line on Friday evening.

Around 6.47pm on Friday, British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Green Park underground station in central London following reports of a stabbing. Paramedics also attended the scene, and a man was rushed to hospital but is currently in stable condition.

BTP confirmed that a man been arrested in connection with the incident.

A passenger in his 30s who was trapped in a carriage with the attacker told PA that he was afraid he would be “hacked to death underground”.

The witness, who did not want to be named, said: “All of a sudden there was a huge commotion.

“A man stood in the middle of the carriage and brandished a foot-long black machete.

“People started screaming, there was a stampede to the front of the carriage – people got trampled on and pushed into the plastic and stuff”.

The witness said that he managed to move away from the attacker into the next carriage, but said that the attacker had hit someone with the machete, leaving a male victim with a head wound that he described as a “deep gash meaning the side of his head was hanging off”.

The train’s driver, the witness said, was unaware that anything was happening for 10 minutes as the intercom was not working. He said that passengers were left defenceless on the moving Tube as the machete-wielding attacker “taunted” them.

“The attacker went back down the train. We heard him screaming but we don’t know what happened.

“He then came back and stood at the opposite end of the carriage taunting us and making out he was going to break down the door of the carriage.

“It was completely and utterly terrifying,” he said. “For about 10 minutes I genuinely thought I would be hacked to death underground.”

“However, people showed compassion and care to each other – people held other’s hands, and a teenage boy saved his mum from being trampled.”

The witness said that eventually the train stopped and armed police officers arrested the attacker. He added that the attacker did not resist arrest.

A video posted to social media shows a man in handcuffs surrounded by plain-clothes police officers at Green Park station – the video has been viewed nearly 40,000 times.

Witnesses said that the station was evacuated, and crowds flooded the street at Green Park where a heavy police presence remains in place with a row of parked police vans and a heavily armoured vehicle.

A bystander told MyLondon news that a man was seen with what appeared to be “blood-stained” clothing.

BTP issued a statement that said: “British Transport Police were called to Green Park Underground station at 6.47pm today (9 July) following reports of a stabbing on-board a Jubilee Line service.

“Specialist officers were deployed, and a man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and conveyed to police custody.

“Paramedics also attended, and a man has been taken to a local hospital. He is currently in a stable condition.”

BTP Superintendent Mark Lawrie tweeted that due to an incident, Green Park station had been closed but was due to reopen “imminently”. He confirmed that the victim was being cared for in hospital, and said that no officers were injured in the attack.

He added that officers recovered had recovered a weapon.

The station remains closed, and part of the Jubilee Line is suspended.

With additional reporting from PA