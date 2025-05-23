Woman denies Christmas Day murder of father-of-six

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman has appeared in court to deny murdering a “well-loved” father-of-six on Christmas Day.

Kirsty Carless, 33, appeared at Stafford Crown Court via video link from HMP Foston Hall in Derbyshire on Friday, where she pleaded not guilty to murdering Louis Price, 31.

Staffordshire Police said they were called to a report of a man in cardiac arrest at a property on Elm Road in Norton Canes, near Cannock, at about 3.25am on December 25 last year and, despite medical efforts, Mr Price died a short time later.

Carless, of Haling Way in Cannock, also denied three other charges: possessing a kitchen knife in a taxi on December 25 last year, intentionally strangling Mr Price on November 11 last year, and causing actual bodily harm to Mr Price on the same date.

She spoke only to enter her pleas and confirm she could hear the court, and said “thank you judge” at the end of the 15-minute hearing.

Judge Kristina Montgomery KC said Carless would have to appear in person in front of the trial judge for a pre-trial hearing on July 11. The trial is expected to start on July 14 and last three weeks.

In a statement released through Staffordshire Police, Mr Price’s family described him as a “well-known member of the community” who was “well-loved” and always smiling.

They said: “He always had time for anyone and would help anyone he could.

“Louis was a devoted fisherman, he had a passion for fishing and regularly went away on trips with friends and family.

“He loved football, he played for a team and was a lifelong supporter of Aston Villa.

“As a family we are devastated at losing Louis. Life will never be the same without him, he leaves a huge hole in the lives of everyone who knew him.

“Christmas is a time we have always spent together as a family, to lose Louis at this time is even harder.

“Louis leaves behind his mum, dad, brother and sister, along with his six children. He has four daughters and two sons who he loved dearly. Louis had a big heart, he loved those closest to him.”