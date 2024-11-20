92-year-old man charged with 1967 rape and murder of Louisa Dunne

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 92-year-old man has been charged with murder and rape following the death of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne in Bristol in 1967, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Ryland Headley was charged overnight by detectives and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court via video link on Wednesday.

Ms Dunne’s body was discovered by a neighbour inside her home in the Easton area of Bristol in June 1967, almost six decades ago.

Her cause of death was recorded as strangulation and asphyxiation.

Detective Inspector Dave Marchant said: “This development marks a hugely significant moment in this investigation.

“Now criminal proceedings are under way it’s important to stress the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“Any speculation or misinformation on the circumstances of this case has the potential to prejudice these ongoing proceedings.

“We’ve updated Louisa’s family about this charging decision and a specialist liaison officer will continue to support them in the coming days, weeks and months.”

More follows on this breaking news story