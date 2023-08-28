For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A young couple who had trusted Lucy Letby with their premature baby and considered making her a godmother now believe she had been attempting to murder him.

While being treated at hospital, their son was discovered with an unusual amount of blood in his nappy and he suffered an unexplained collapse, both times while the serial killer was allegedly his designated nurse.

Since learning of Letby’s appalling crimes, the child’s mother, who has remained anonymous, said the thought “physically sickened” her. They have since been in contact with the police, who have reassured them their case is being looked into.

Letby has been jailed for life for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others (Cheshire Constabulary/PA) (PA Media)

Speaking to the MailOnline, the couple claimed that the neo-natal nurse had supported them throughout the difficult birth of their baby, and had reassured them as they kept a vigil at their son’s cotside.

Unaware that she was in the middle of a killing spree, the boy’s father had suggested to his wife that they ask “nice” Lucy to be their son’s godmother, as a way to repay her for her kindness.

The couple claimed that the 33-year-old had taken “such a shine” to their son and had even become angry with other nursing staff when she wasn’t allocated to care for him.

While under Letby’s alleged care, he was discovered with blood in his nappy and on another occasion, he collapsed shortly before he was due to be handed over to the night staff. Thankfully, a doctor and senior nurse came to his aid and he made a full recovery.

On another occasion, Letby reportedly sent the mother a Mother’s Day Card with a polaroid photograph she had taken of her son in his incubator. The image showed the tiny tot without his mask or oxygen tubes, despite him requiring 24-hour oxygen.

She later dismissed their concerns by saying: “I just thought you would like a picture of him with no tubes.”

She carried out her killing spree while working as a neo-natal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

It later emerged during her trial that she had frequently tampered with breathing tubes and had been accused of ramming medical equipment down babies’ throats.

“We had a handmade card and we assumed everyone on the ward got one,” the boy’s father claimed. “But they didn’t, it was just us. Inside was a picture of my son with no breathing equipment. She said she took it out to clean or to sterilize it. Now everything’s come to light, I should have questioned it more.”

After their son was discharged, Letby reportedly sent a friend request on Facebook to his mother and commented on posts whenever he ended up back in hospital.

Asked what she thought about Letby, the mother said: “It just really sickens me. She was so manipulative with us, so nice, kind and caring. I’ve got mixed emotions. It would be easier to really, really hate her if she hadn’t been like that.”