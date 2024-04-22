Lucy Letby in bid to appeal against convictions on four grounds, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Child serial killer Lucy Letby is making a bid to challenge her convictions on four points, the Court of Appeal has heard.

Lawyers for Letby are asking senior judges for the green light to bring an appeal against all her convictions at the hearing in London, which is expected to finish this week.

The details of her bid cannot currently be reported for legal reasons.

However, at the outset of Monday’s hearing, Dame Victoria Sharp said it could be reported that Letby is attempting to challenge her convictions on four grounds, which involve arguments that the judge at her trial wrongly refused legal applications made during her trial.

Lawyers for the former nurse, 34, are renewing efforts to bring an appeal before a panel of three judges.

If the judges, Dame Victoria Sharp, Lord Justice Holroyde and Mrs Justice Lambert, decline to give the go-ahead for the challenge, it will mark the end of the appeal process for Letby.

The jury in Letby’s trial at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children.

She will face a retrial at the same court in June on a single count that she attempted to murder a baby girl, known as Child K, in February 2016.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children who were the subject of the allegations.