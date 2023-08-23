✕ Close Live: Lucy Letby sentenced for murdering newborn babies at Chester hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A lead consultant who first raised suspicions about serial killer Lucy Letby in October 2015 has said it is “common” for those who voice concerns in the NHS to be seen as a “problem”.

Dr Stephen Brearey has called for hospital managers to be held accountable in the same way as doctors and nurses, after Letby was allowed to continue in her role until June 2016 despite the concerns of clinicians.

The refusal of the killer nurse to attend her sentencing has produced widespread support for a change in the law, with the justice secretary vowing to bring forward amendments “at the earliest opportunity”.

Letby was sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison on Monday after being found guilty of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others, but did not appear in the dock to hear the sentence handed down, the judge’s remarks or any of the statements from the victims’ families.

It sparked a widespread outrage as several British newspaper, used the editorials to rally in support of change, arguing that the worst offenders like Letby “should be forced to appear in court to witness the impact of their crimes”.

Judge Mr Justice Goss said Letby will be sent written copies of the victim impact statements read out during her sentencing.