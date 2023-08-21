✕ Close Police footage shows neonatal unit in hospital where Lucy Letby worked

Nurse Lucy Letby, the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, is expected to be told she will spend the rest of her life behind bars when she is sentenced later today.

The 33-year-old was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others when she was working on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She deliberately injected newborns with air, force-fed others milk, or poisoned them with insulin.

The baby murderer is set to be sentenced on Monday from 10am at Manchester Crown Court and could be handed a rare whole-life order by judge Mr Justice Goss. However, she indicated to her legal team last week that she will not take any part in the hearing.

The judge said the court has no power to force a defendant to attend a sentencing hearing but a government source suggested “lawful enforcement” could be used as a last resort to ensure Letby attends if it is considered necessary, reasonable and proportionate.