The refusal of serial killer nurse Lucy Letby to attend her sentencing has produced widespread support for a change in the law, with the justice secretary vowing to bring forward amendments “at the earliest opportunity”.

Letby was sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison on Monday after being found guilty of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others, but did not appear in the dock to hear the sentence handed down, the judge’s remarks or any of the statements from the victims’ families.

The court has no power to force a defendant to attend a sentencing under current laws.

“Lucy Letby is not just a murderer but a coward, whose failure to face her victims’ families, refusing to hear their impact statements and society’s condemnation, is the final insult,” said Alex Chalk. “We are looking to change the law so offenders can be compelled to attend sentencing hearings.”

Several British newspaper, including The Independent, used today’s editorials to rally in support of change, arguing that the worst offenders like Letby “should be forced to appear in court to witness the impact of their crimes”.

Judge Mr Justice Goss said Letby will be sent written copies of the victim impact statements read out during her sentencing.