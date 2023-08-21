For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Serial killer nurse Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life in prison after murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill six more on a neonatal hospital unit where she worked.

The 33-year-old, now the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, deliberately injected infants with air, force-fed them with milk or poisoned them with insulin during a “cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder” at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

In what one parent described as a “final act of wickedness”, Letby refused to appear in court for sentencing, where parents of her victims described the impact of her crimes in powerful detail.

In her absence, she was handed a whole life sentence - making her only the fourth woman in UK history to be told she will never be released from prison.

Judge Mr Justice Goss said the nurse had “no remorse” and had show a “deep malevolence bordering on sadism” as she targeted “the smallest and most vulnerable of children”.

Addressing the empty dock, he said: “You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies.

“The babies you harmed were born prematurely and some were at risk of not surviving, but in each case you deliberately harmed them intending to kill them.

“In your evidence, you said that hurting a baby is completely against everything that being a nurse is, as indeed it should be.”

He added that there “was premeditation, calculation and cunning” in her actions, adding that her claims to have done her best in caring for babies was “one of many lies” she told throughout the trial.

“You have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing and sought to attribute some fault to others...

“There is no doubt that you are intelligent and outwardly were a very conscientious, hardworking, knowledgable nurse – which enabled you to harm babies for some time.”

Letbyb had been convicted by a jury of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more while working in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.

She was found not guilty on two counts of attempted murder and the jury could not reach verdicts on another six counts of the same charge.

Lucy Letby targeted the babies between June 2015 and June 2016 (Chester Standard/SWNS)

Her convictions make her the UK’s most prolific child serial killer in modern times. She joins the ranks of Rose West, serial killer Joanna Dennehy and the late Moors murderer Myra Hindley to be given a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Her parents, who have attended court throughout the trial, were absent from the court during the sentencing on Monday but more than a dozen relatives of Letby’s victims, as well as eight jurors involved in the ten-month trial, sat in the public gallery for the sentencing.

The court heard victim impact statements from parents whose children have been killed by Letby, with some of the jurors becoming visibly upset as they heard the testimonies.

All of the families involved in the case have been granted anonymity, with the babies only identified by a letter.

The mother of murdered Child C told the court that there would be “no sentence that will ever compare to the excruciating agony that we have suffered”.

“At least now there is no debate that, in your own words, you killed them on purpose. You are evil. You did this.”

“The realisation that the ‘kind’ nurse who had watched over the family was actually their child’s killer was like “something out of a horror story”, she said.

With a shaking voice, the mother of Child E said that she had had to grieve her child’s death in front of Letby and other members of the neonatal unit and was not given privacy. Chillingly, she added that her child was buried in a gown that had been chosen by Letby and given as a gift from the unit.

“Not a single day passes without distress over this decision,” she said.

Speaking to an empty dock, the woman “trial felt like a platform for Lucy to relive her crimes”, adding: “She has repeatedly disrespected my child’s memory”.

The mother of Child O and P, who were also murdered by Letby, said that the serial killer had been the last person to hold Child P and also dressed him after he died.

“I now hate that Lucy Letby was the last person to hold [my child],” she said in a prerecorded video statement. With his head bowed and struggling to get through the statement, the children’s father said he had considered taking his own life after their deaths.

“Lucy Letby has destroyed our lives,” he added. “The anger and the hatred I have towards her will never go away. It has destroyed me as a man and as a father.”

In one statement read to the court, the mother of Child A, who was murdered by Letby, and Child B, who she attempted to kill, said: “You thought it was your right to play God with our children’s lives.”

Letby did not appear in court for her sentencing hearing (PA Media)

The judge ordered that Letby be sent a transcript of his sentencing remarks and copies of the statements read out by the families of her victims.

Hospital bosses have come under intense scrutiny for the steps taken to remove Letby from the unit following concerns by consultants.

The government has ordered an independent inquiry into the circumstances behind the murders. Some of the grieving families of Letby’s victims have said that the investigation should be upgraded to one with statutory powers that would compel witnesses to attend by law.

The Independent understands the government is discussing whether to upgrade the inquiry, weighing up whether the speed a non-statutory review may offer was outweighed by the benefits of a full public inquiry – including compelling more witnesses to give evidence.

Mr Sunak also came under pressure to change the law to give judges the power to force a criminals to attend a sentencing hearing after Letby’s refusal, which comes amid growing calls following the non-attendance of the killers of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa.

No 10 said the law would be changed “as soon as possible” – but rejected the idea of using the Victims and Prisoners Bill currently going through parliament.

The PM described Letby as “cowardly”, while justice secretary Alex Chalk said it was “the final insult”.

Mr Chalk – who promised action on the issue back in June – said: “Cases like these make me even more determined to make sure the worst offenders attend court to face justice.”

Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of “dragging its heels” over changing the law to compel criminals to attend sentencing. “I want to see action as quickly as possible,” he told reporters on Monday.

The Labour leader also added his voice to calls for the inquiry to be put on a statutory footing – arguing that it would give a judge the power to order documents and order witnesses to come forward, as well as being “what the victims’ family want”.

Former Tory justice minister and barrister David Wolfson KC told Times Radio that it’s “very likely” it would now be put on a statutory footing, while Steve Brine, Tory chair of the health select committee, told the BBC that a judge-led inquiry would ensure it does not “disappear down a rabbit hole”.

Police detectives are reviewing the care of all babies admitted to hospital while Letby was working as a neonatal nurse. The review will include her time at Liverpool Women’s Hospital in 2012 and 2015, when she was on work placements.

Photos of Letby’s bedroom in Chester were shared during the trial (PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Evans said Letby was a “calculated and dangerous individual”, whose sentence “reflects the true scale and gravity of her horrific crimes”.

The childish killer

Described as “beige” by a deputy senior investigating officer on the case, Letby did not come across as someone capable of her horrific crimes.

“There isn’t anything outstanding or outrageous that we found about her as a person. And I think that has come across during the trial in that she was an average nurse,” officer Nicola Evans said.

Letby was born in Hereford in January 1990, the only child of John and Susan Letby. She attended the local comprehensive school before enrolling in nursing at the University of Chester.

A Post-it note found at Letby’s home reads: ‘I did this’ (PA)

Images of her bedroom, shown to the jury during the trial, paint a picture of a normal, if childish, twenty-something. Two teddy bears are shown placed on a duvet cover bearing the motif Sweet Dreams.

Framed pictures containing the slogans ‘Shine Bright Like A Diamond’ and ‘Leave Sparkles Wherever You Go’ were hung on her bedroom walls, while a pink and white dressing gown lay on the floor.

It was in her unassuming 2016 diary - the cover of which pictured a cute toy dog clutching a flower - that the police made a crucial discovery. A Post-it note covered in Letby’s handwritten thoughts, which read: “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough”, “I can’t do this any more”, “I am evil I did this”.

The defence insisted the notes merely showed Letby’s “anguish not guilt” but detective superintendent Paul Hughes of Cheshire Police speculated: “Did she want it [the note] found? Did she just want to write it down or did she want to tell the world that she was evil, and she did this? Did she want the notoriety that she’s got?”

Sentencing Letby, Justice James Goss said the nurse “relished” being in the intensive care unit where she had “an interest in babies that were on or coming to the unit that had uncommon medical conditions”.

He added: “You knew that the last thing anyone working in the unit would or did think was that someone caring for the babies was deliberately harming them.”

Justice Goss described how Letby would made inappropriate remarks to parents at the time of or in the immediate aftermath of their babies deaths, and how she kept handover sheets relating to the murders in her flat.

He said: “You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions.

“The babies you harmed were born prematurely and some were at risk of not surviving, but in each case you deliberately harmed them intending to kill them.”

Failure to act

Doctor who helped catch Lucy Letby describes seeing her stood over sick baby

Letby targeted the babies between June 2015 and June 2016, when they were dying or suddenly collapsing at five times the normal annual rate.

The neonatal unit’s lead consultant Dr Stephen Brearey was prompted to investigate when three babies died within the space of two weeks in June 2015. An initial staffing analysis revealed that Letby had been on duty for all three deaths.

When two more baby deaths followed in October of that year, with Letby on shift for both of them, Dr Brearey started to suspect foul play. He raised his concerns with the director of nursing, he said, but didn’t hear anything back.

Other babies suffered non-fatal collapses with apparently no explanation and Dr Brearey decided to request an urgent meeting. No action was taken against Letby, who was allowed to continue work. Then in June 2016 another baby collapsed and two others died. Dr Brearey told the BBC it was then that he demanded Letby be taken off duty. This eventually happened and the suspicious deaths stopped.

However senior management was not convinced that Letby was behind the deaths. In 2017, consultants within the neonatal unit were reportedly told they must apologise to Letby and told to attend mediation sessions with her.

In a letter published by the BBC doctors were forced to tell Letby they were “very sorry for the stress and upset that you have experienced in the last year”.

Documents seen by The Sunday Times reportedly reveal that the hospital also apologised to the nurse for her treatment and offered to support her with a master’s degree or an advanced neonatal course.

The police were eventually brought in to investigate in March 2017, arresting Letby at her home in Chester on July 3.

The missing motive

The moment when Letby was arrested (PA Media)

Over the course of the trial, the prosecution claimed that Letby had had a romantic attachment to a married registrar at the hospital. Handwritten notes found at her home stated that she “loved” the doctor, although she denied that the pair were having an affair - insisting that they were just friends.

Letby had been on a trip to London with the doctor, gone out for meals with him and searched for his wife’s profile on Facebook. Other colleagues at the hospital noticed their closeness and a friend of Letby’s at work had teased her via text about the friendship, asking if he had asked her to “go commando”.

The relationship fizzled out when Letby was moved into a non-clinical administrative role at the hospital. But the prosecution suggested that Letby may have used murder as a means of attracting the attention of the doctor.

Nick Johnson KC for the prosecution asked her during cross-examination: “Did you enjoy being in these crisis situations with [the doctor]? Did it give you something to talk about and message about, something common you could share?”

“No,” Letby replied, “[The doctor] and I were friends.”

One of the few moments during the trial when Letby became visibly upset was when the doctor walked into the courtroom to give evidence. Letby tried to leave the dock and was consoled by her solicitor.

Justice Goss said in his sentencing remarks that Letby had specifically targeted twins and triplets in her campaign of murder.

He explained how she had killed the babies in a number of different ways to mislead clinicians and had kept “morbid records” of the deaths as momentos.

She had tried to impress her colleagues and sought reassurance from them about her competence, he told the court. But on occasions her mask would slip and “your cruelty and callousness was revealed by making inappropriate remarks to some of the grieving parents”.

But as for explaining why the nurse committed such crimes, he had no answer. He said: “It is no part of my function to reach conclusions as to the underlying reason or reasons for your actions. Nor could I, for they are known only to you.”