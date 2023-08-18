Lucy Letby trial: What charges has nurse accused of baby murders been convicted of?
Letby had denied murdering seven babies and trying to murder 10 others during course of her work on neonatal unit at Countess of Chester Hospital
NurseLucy Letby has been found guilty of killing seven babies while working in a neonatal unit in Chester.
Letby, 33, from Hereford, had denied murdering seven babies and trying to murder 10 others during the course of her work at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
After a 10 month trial and weeks of deliberation, a jury has now found her guilty of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others.
Below, we outline each of the charges:
Count 1: Guilty
Murder of Baby A on 8 June, 2015.
Count 2: Guilty
Attempted murder of Baby B on 11 June, 2015.
Count 3: Guilty
Murder of Baby C on 14 June, 2015.
Count 4: Guilty
Murder of Baby D on 22 June, 2015.
Count 5: Guilty
Murder of Baby E on 4 August, 2015.
Count 6: Guilty
Attempted murder of Baby F on 5 August, 2015.
Count 7: Guilty
Attempted murder of Baby G on 7 September, 2015.
Count 8: Guilty
Attempted murder of Baby G on 21 September, 2015.
Count 9: Not guilty
Attempted murder of Baby G on 21 September, 2015.
Count 10: Not Guilty
Attempted murder of Baby H on 26 September, 2015.
Count 11: Jury could not reach a verdict
Attempted murder of Baby H on 27 September, 2015.
Count 12: Guilty
Murder of Baby I on 23 October, 2015.
Count 13: Jury could not reach a verdict
Attempted murder of Baby J on 27 November, 2015.
Count 14: Jury could not reach a verdict
Attempted murder of Baby K on 17 February, 2015.
Count 15: Guilty
Attempted murder of Baby L on 9 April, 2016.
Count 16: Guilty
Attempted murder of Baby M on 9 April, 2016.
Count 17: Guilty
Attempted murder of Baby N on 3 June, 2016.
Count 18: Jury could not reach a verdict
Attempted murder of Baby N on 15 June, 2016.
Count 19: Jury could not reach a verdict
Attempted murder of Baby N on 15 June, 2016.
Count 20: Guilty
Murder of Baby O on 23 June, 2016.
Count 21: Guilty
Murder of Baby P on 24 June, 2016.
Count 22: Jury could not reach a verdict
Attempted murder of Baby Q on 25 June, 2016.