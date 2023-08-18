For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NurseLucy Letby has been found guilty of killing seven babies while working in a neonatal unit in Chester.

Letby, 33, from Hereford, had denied murdering seven babies and trying to murder 10 others during the course of her work at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

After a 10 month trial and weeks of deliberation, a jury has now found her guilty of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others.

Below, we outline each of the charges:

Count 1: Guilty

Murder of Baby A on 8 June, 2015.

Count 2: Guilty

Attempted murder of Baby B on 11 June, 2015.

Count 3: Guilty

Murder of Baby C on 14 June, 2015.

Count 4: Guilty

Murder of Baby D on 22 June, 2015.

Count 5: Guilty

Murder of Baby E on 4 August, 2015.

Count 6: Guilty

Attempted murder of Baby F on 5 August, 2015.

Count 7: Guilty

Attempted murder of Baby G on 7 September, 2015.

Count 8: Guilty

Attempted murder of Baby G on 21 September, 2015.

Count 9: Not guilty

Attempted murder of Baby G on 21 September, 2015.

Count 10: Not Guilty

Attempted murder of Baby H on 26 September, 2015.

Count 11: Jury could not reach a verdict

Attempted murder of Baby H on 27 September, 2015.

Count 12: Guilty

Murder of Baby I on 23 October, 2015.

Count 13: Jury could not reach a verdict

Attempted murder of Baby J on 27 November, 2015.

Count 14: Jury could not reach a verdict

Attempted murder of Baby K on 17 February, 2015.

Count 15: Guilty

Attempted murder of Baby L on 9 April, 2016.

Count 16: Guilty

Attempted murder of Baby M on 9 April, 2016.

Count 17: Guilty

Attempted murder of Baby N on 3 June, 2016.

Count 18: Jury could not reach a verdict

Attempted murder of Baby N on 15 June, 2016.

Count 19: Jury could not reach a verdict

Attempted murder of Baby N on 15 June, 2016.

Count 20: Guilty

Murder of Baby O on 23 June, 2016.

Count 21: Guilty

Murder of Baby P on 24 June, 2016.

Count 22: Jury could not reach a verdict

Attempted murder of Baby Q on 25 June, 2016.