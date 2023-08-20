✕ Close Police footage shows neonatal unit in hospital where Lucy Letby worked

The prosecution’s lead medical expert in the Lucy Letby case has said hospital executives who failed to act on concerns about the serial killer nurse should be investigated for corporate manslaughter.

Serial killer, Letby, 33, was convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six newborns at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

Retired consultant paediatrician Dewi Evans says he will write to Cheshire Constabulary to ask it to investigate hospital bosses for corporate manslaughter and criminal negligence, the Observer reported.

Dr Evans was tasked by Cheshire Police to look at a series of collapses on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

He said: “I think this is a matter that demands an investigation into corporate manslaughter. The police should also investigate the [hospital] in relation to criminal negligence.”

It comes as the former chair of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust claimed that the board was “misled” by hospital executives.

Sir Duncan Nichol said the board was told there was “no criminal activity pointing to any one individual” despite concerns, BBC News reported.