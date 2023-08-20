Lucy Letby news – latest: Hospital bosses ‘should be investigated for corporate manslaughter’
Former consultants urge police to take action as questions remain about why Lucy Letby was not stopped earlier
The prosecution’s lead medical expert in the Lucy Letby case has said hospital executives who failed to act on concerns about the serial killer nurse should be investigated for corporate manslaughter.
Serial killer, Letby, 33, was convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six newborns at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
Retired consultant paediatrician Dewi Evans says he will write to Cheshire Constabulary to ask it to investigate hospital bosses for corporate manslaughter and criminal negligence, the Observer reported.
Dr Evans was tasked by Cheshire Police to look at a series of collapses on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
He said: “I think this is a matter that demands an investigation into corporate manslaughter. The police should also investigate the [hospital] in relation to criminal negligence.”
It comes as the former chair of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust claimed that the board was “misled” by hospital executives.
Sir Duncan Nichol said the board was told there was “no criminal activity pointing to any one individual” despite concerns, BBC News reported.
Whistleblowers ‘treated like the problem’ – doctors’ union calls for reform
NHS whistleblowers are “treated like the problem”, leading medics have said, after it emerged that doctors who raised concerns about killer nurse Lucy Letby were forced to apologise to her.
The Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) called for reform of the disciplinary system to ensure that staff who speak out about problems are protected from “retribution”.
It said that patients should not face harm “because managers are more interested in supressing trouble and protecting reputations”.
Numerous staff raised concerns about the actions of killer Lucy Letby for months before police were eventually called.
‘Trust me, I’m a nurse’: How Lucy Letby comforted her victims’ parents as she hid evil secret
For a mother whose newborn was gravely ill in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, she was a ray of light: a calm, comforting nurse who guided her through her most desperate moments as her child lay listless in his cot.
“Trust me, I’m a nurse,” she smiled at her, and the mother did, completely. But within hours, her baby boy was dead, and the nurse in whom she had placed so much trust, who had been by her side through the darkest time of her life, was responsible.
The baby, identified only as Child E, was one of the victims of Lucy Letby, who has been found guilty of seven counts of both murder and attempted murder over the course of 12 months, from June 2015 to June 2016. She was found not guilty of two attempted murder charges, and the jury could not reach verdicts on a further six counts of the same charge.
Letby, who has been found guilty of murdering seven babies, took advantage of her position to kill in plain sight. But despite a 10-month trial, we’re no closer to understanding the motive behind her horrifying crimes
Families of Lucy Letby’s victims demand full public inquiry into serial killer nurse
The grieving families of Lucy Letby’s victims have demanded the government orders a full independent public inquiry into how the nurse was able to go on a prolonged killing spree at a neonatal unit.
The families join senior doctors and MPs who want the inquiry upgraded, amid fears it lacks the powers needed to unearth potential evidence of a cover-up at the Countess of Chester Hospital, and prevent a similar horror from ever unfolding in the NHS again.
Health secretary Steve Barclay announced an independent inquiry on Friday after Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others in the hospital where she worked between June 2015 and June 2016.
But he stopped short of setting up an inquiry with statutory powers, meaning witnesses will not be required by law to attend, raising concerns that hospital managers could avoid being held accountable for putting reputation before child safety.
One of the doctors instrumental in finally stopping Letby’s heinous campaign demanded NHS bosses be forced to ‘acknowledge that their actions potentially facilitated a mass-murderer’
Ministers ‘dragging feet’ on forcing killers to court as Lucy Letby to skip sentencing
Ministers have been accused of “dragging their feet” over laws to force killers into the dock as Lucy Letby refuses to appear in court for her sentencing.
The serial killer nurse will not attend Monday’s hearing where she faces life sentences for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others, prompting renewed calls for those guilty of heinous crimes to be dragged to court to face justice in person.
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk reaffirmed the government’s commitment on Sunday to ensure offenders “face the music”, or face the “consequences” of not appearing in court.
Ex-justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland says Letby’s refusal to face victims’ families ‘added insult to the most grievous injury’
The chilling ‘souvenirs’ of baby deaths killer nurse Lucy Letby kept under her bed
A note of medications given to a baby boy as he fought back from the brink of death was among items found under nurse Lucy Letby’s bed.
The record of emergency drugs provided to the infant was written on a paper towel during his 30-minute resuscitation at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.
Letby, 33, gave rescue breaths to the youngster, Child M, after she responded to his cot monitor alarm.
The record of emergency drugs provided to the infant was written on a paper towel during his 30-minute resuscitation
‘We stand by her’: Lucy Letby’s friend claims killing ‘not in her nature’ in interview filmed before verdict
A friend of Lucy Letby has revealed that her friends have ‘stood by her’ and ‘won’t believe she’s guilty until she says she is’, in revelations taken from BBC‘s Panorama - which was filmed before her guilty verdict.
In the programme, Dawn, who met Letby at secondary school, described the nurse as ‘goofy’ and ‘kind’.
“It is the most out of character accusation that you could ever put against Lucy”, she said.
“Think of your most kind gentle soft friend and think that they’re being accused of harming babies.”
Lucy Letby motive: Why did serial killer nurse murder seven babies?
Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital in a rare case that has shocked the nation.
An independent inquiry has been set up to understand how Letby was able to carry out the killings and attempt six others before being reported to the police.
The reasons why Letby, a neonatal nurse, committed the murders may never be fully understood, although prosecutors and other experts told jurors during her trial of several possible motivations.
Here, The Independent takes a look at some of the main theories discussed in court.
Prosecutors put forward several possible motives as to why Letby murdered babies
Another consultant, Dr Ravi Jayaram, continued to express concerns to management as more sudden and unexpected collapses followed.
Both consultants spoke of hospital executives’ reluctance to involve the police for fear of damaging the trust’s reputation.
Dr Evans was tasked by Cheshire Police to look at a series of collapses on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
He said that bosses could have helped to avert three murders if they acted with greater urgency on concerns.
He told the Observer: “They were grossly negligent.
“I shall write to Cheshire police and ask them, from what I have heard following the end of the trial, that I believe that we should now investigate a number of managerial people in relation to issues of corporate manslaughter.
“I think this is a matter that demands an investigation into corporate manslaughter.”
Dr Evans said the police should also investigate the hospital in “relation to criminal negligence”.
He added: “Failing to act was grossly irresponsible - let’s make it as clear as that.
“We are talking about a serious emergency. It’s grossly irresponsible.”
