Eco-activists plead not guilty to causing public nuisance over heatwave protest
Cressida Gethin, 20, Alexander Wilcox, 21, and Emma Mani, 45, each pleaded not guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Three protesters have appeared in court accused of mounting motorway signs on the M25 in response to the extreme UK temperatures earlier this week.
Cressida Gethin, 20, Alexander Wilcox, 21, and Emma Mani, 45, have been charged with causing a public nuisance following a Just Stop Oil demonstration on Wednesday.
They each pleaded not guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court in west London on Friday.
Wilcox wore a turquoise t-shirt for his appearance, while Mani wore a purple sweatshirt over a grey top and Gethin a buttoned-up pale blue cardigan.
The 117-mile M25 encircles London, and the defendants are accused of harnessing themselves to Junctions 14 and 15 on the south-west side in Surrey.
They were remanded in custody on Wednesday.
The hearing continues.
