Eco-activists plead not guilty to causing public nuisance over heatwave protest

Cressida Gethin, 20, Alexander Wilcox, 21, and Emma Mani, 45, each pleaded not guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Laura Parnaby
Friday 22 July 2022 13:25
Activist from the Just Stop Oil group, Cressida Gethin, during their press conference in central London, as they continue to stage protests at oil depots. The movement is demanding the UK government makes a statement that it will immediately halt all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK. Picture date: Tuesday April 5, 2022.
(PA Wire)

Three protesters have appeared in court accused of mounting motorway signs on the M25 in response to the extreme UK temperatures earlier this week.

Cressida Gethin, 20, Alexander Wilcox, 21, and Emma Mani, 45, have been charged with causing a public nuisance following a Just Stop Oil demonstration on Wednesday.

They each pleaded not guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court in west London on Friday.

Wilcox wore a turquoise t-shirt for his appearance, while Mani wore a purple sweatshirt over a grey top and Gethin a buttoned-up pale blue cardigan.

The 117-mile M25 encircles London, and the defendants are accused of harnessing themselves to Junctions 14 and 15 on the south-west side in Surrey.

They were remanded in custody on Wednesday.

The hearing continues.

