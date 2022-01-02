Man in thirties found dead on village road hours into New Year’s Day

Greater Manchester Police refers itself to watchdog over previous contact

Chiara Giordano
Sunday 02 January 2022 18:54
<p>Police are investigating after a man in his thirties was found dead in Bamfurlong, Wigan, on 1 January </p>

Police are investigating after a man in his thirties was found dead in Bamfurlong, Wigan, on 1 January

(Google Street View)

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a village road just hours into the new year.

Officers were called to reports of a man lying on the A58 Lily Lane, in the Bamfurlong area of Wigan, at about 4.30am on Saturday.

The man, believed to be in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Transport for Greater Manchester announced Lily Lane was closed at the junction with Abingdon Drive while officers investigated at 5am before it was reopened again about seven hours later.

Greater Manchester Police said the case had already been referred to the police watchdog because of the man’s previous contact with officers.

The force is now appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage filmed in the Platt Bridge area between 4am and 4.30am to get in touch with police.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “We are appealing for information following the death of a man in Wigan.

“At around 4.30am today we received a report of a male lying on Lily Lane in the Bamfurlong area.

“Officers attended and a man, believed to be in his thirties, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“An investigation is under way into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Anyone with information, particularly dashcam footage filmed in the Platt Bridge area in the half hour leading up to 4.30am, is asked to contact us as soon as possible.

“Due to previous police contact, this incident has been referred to our Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made aware.”

Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 4741 quoting 1271 1/1/22.

To give information anonymously, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in