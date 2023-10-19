Police hunt for masked man sexually assaulting Muslim women on London buses

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have issued photos of a masked man they want to identify after more than ten Muslim women were sexually assaulted on buses across west London.

Scotland Yard said a suspect targets Muslim women choosing to sit next to them on the bus before launching into the sex attack. Police say he never says a word to the victim before or after the sexual assault.

In two images released on Thursday the masked man looks directly into the camera with police hoping the public will recognise his face or clothing.

The spree of attacks came between February 2022 and September this year occurring largely in the afternoons and evenings on the bus network around Ealing, Hammersmith, Westminster and Hounslow areas.

A masked man is seen walking along the bus on CCTV (Met Police)

For many of the offences, the suspect or the victim have boarded the bus at Westfield Shepherds Bush, Ealing Broadway, or Acton High Street.

Det Sgt Matthew Brown, said: “We are aware of social media posts regarding this individual and appreciate the concern that these incidents will cause. We would like to assure the community that we are doing all that we can to identify and locate the suspect.

A man looks (Met Police)

“While his face is covered in the images, we are hoping that anyone who knows him will recognise him or his clothing and get in touch.

“Similarly, if you believe that you may have been targeted by this man, but have not yet spoken with police, please do get in touch – at the very least so that we can know that you are okay and are being supported.”

(Met Police)

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or post via X @MetCC quoting reference CAD 8412/21Sep.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.