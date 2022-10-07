Jump to content

Knifeman shot dead by armed officers in Derby police station car park

Case reported to police watchdog after armed officers target suspect

Jane Dalton
Friday 07 October 2022 16:08
<p>Police forensic officers at Ascot Drive police station in Derby</p>

Police forensic officers at Ascot Drive police station in Derby

(Tom Maddick / SWNS)

A man seen armed with a knife in the car park of a Derby police station has died in hospital after being shot by police.

Officers are trying to identify the man, who was spotted in the car park of Ascot Drive police station at 9.55am, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Armed officers were called and shot the man at 10.03am, it added. No one else was hurt.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Professional Standard’s Department has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Officers tried to save him afterwards but he was pronounced dead at hospital. They are trying to contact his next of kin.

Witnesses had reported hearing gunshots and drone photographs appeared to show a smashed glass door at the police station, along with blood-stained clothes and medical supplies on the ground where someone was treated.

The knifeman was airlifted to hospital by air ambulance.

Nearby shops were evacuated and some businesses based inside the cordon closed temporarily.

A shattered door to the police station and remnants of where somebody received emergency medical treatment

(Tom Maddick / SWNS)

Police at Ascot Drive

(Tom Maddick / SWNS)

Police forensics officers

(Tom Maddick / SWNS)

A witness who did not want to be identified said: “It all happened in the grounds of the police station.

“The windows of the police station have been blown through by the gun shots. There is blood all over the car park.

“We hard an officer had shot someone but we don’t know for sure.”

And a worker at a nearby business said: “A few of our employees heard several loud bangs and the next thing we knew the place was swarming with police.

“There was a helicopter overhead and they evacuated the Farm Foods [opposite] and closed off all the roads.”

Two marked police cars guarded a blue forensics tent at one side of the cordon near the police station car park.

A group of officers were having discussions outside the premises, with police tape closing off access to Farmfoods and Topps Tiles nearby.

Two forensics officers in white suits made their way to and from the blue tent.

Police said no homes were evacuated.

