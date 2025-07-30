Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Man found guilty of assaulting two female police officers at Manchester Airport

He was also found guilty of an earlier assault of a member of the public.

PA Reporters
Wednesday 30 July 2025 16:19 BST
Mohammed Fahir Amaaz (Peter Powell/PA)
Mohammed Fahir Amaaz (Peter Powell/PA) (PA Wire)

A man has been found guilty of assaulting two female police officers at Manchester Airport last year.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, was convicted of the assault of Pc Lydia Ward causing actual bodily harm and the assault of emergency worker Pc Ellie Cook.

He was also found guilty of an earlier assault of a member of the public, Abdulkareem Ismaeil, at the airport.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on allegations that Amaaz and his brother, Muhammad Ahmed, 26, assaulted Pc Zachary Marsden causing actual bodily harm.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in