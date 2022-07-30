Jump to content
‘Drive-by’ shooting outside Manchester house party injures 16 year old girl

The force said it believes the girl was not the intended target of the attack

Matt Mathers
Saturday 30 July 2022 12:53
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 16-year-old girl has been injured in a ‘drive-by’ shooting outside a house party in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said the teenager is in stable condition in after the incident, which happened on Quinney Crescent, in the Moss Side area of the city, at around 10.30pm last night.

The force said it believes the girl was not the intended target of the attack.

Her injuries are understood to not be serious and officers are with her as she continues to recover in hospital.

The force believes a single shot was fired by a passing vehicle at a crowd outside the address where the party was being held.

It said in a statement: “Inquiries are moving at pace to establish the reason for the incident and, ultimately, the people responsible for it.

“An extensive cordon is in place as we continue to investigate the scene, and we thank the local community for their cooperation while this takes place.”

Chief Superintendent Robert Cousen, commander of the City of Manchester division, said: “My thoughts are with the victim whose physical injuries are thankfully not serious and she is able to talk to our officers in hospital, but that does not diminish what could’ve happened here as incidents of this nature are always reckless, serious and risk lives being lost.

“We’re doing all we can to unpick the circumstances of this incident and to ensure that whoever is responsible is caught and brought to justice.”

