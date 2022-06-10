Boy, 14, stabbed to death as mother knifed in ‘ferocious’ attack

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death and his mother hospitalised with knife injuries after a “ferocious” attack in Manchester, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police has launched a murder probe after reports of an attack at an address on Bednal Avenue, in the Miles Platting area, at about 9:30pm on Thursday.

The teenager was treated at the scene by the emergency services before being taken by ambulance to hospital, where he died around an hour later, police said.

The boy’s mother - a woman in her 40s - was also treated at the scene for stab before being taken to hospital where she is now in stable condition. Officers have said their initial enquiries suggest the attack - an Asian man also in his 40s - was known to the victims and the attack may be a domestic incident.

Police have launched a murder investigation and appealed for information about the man who was wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack with a medium build, and a medium height.

According to officers he was last seen on walking on Sawley Road shortly after the attack took place.

No arrests have been made yet and a large cordon remains in place in Miles Platting as investigators continue to probe the scene.

Detective chief inspector Gina Brennand, of our Major Incident Team, said: “Last night’s events are nothing short of devastating as a teenage boy has tragically lost his life and a mother is grieving in hospital after also being seriously attacked.

“We have trained family liaison officers dedicated to supporting her and her family at this incredibly distressing time, and we are committed to doing all we can to make sure we bring the person responsible to justice.

“This is a shocking incident for the people of Manchester to wake up to, but I do wish to stress that our enquiries so far suggest this was a contained and domestic-related incident; however, anyone that sees a man fitting our description looking suspicious should not approach him and call 999.

“This is a ferocious attack that has seen a teenage boy fatally injured and we are working at a tremendous pace to find the person that did this and to take them off the streets and into custody where we can continue to piece together what we know about this utterly tragic incident.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 3105 of 09/06/2022. Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.