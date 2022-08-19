Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested over suspected abduction and sexual assault of six-year-old girl in Manchester

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the incident but was later released with no further action

Thomas Kingsley
Friday 19 August 2022 09:39
<p>The arrest was made on Friday morning </p>

The arrest was made on Friday morning

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Greater Manchester Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Manchester.

The child was taken on Wednesday from Droylsden in Tameside into a wooded area nearby a disused railway track.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the girl was “safely reunited with her family a short time later” but officers were appealing for help in tracing a man.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the abduction. He was interviewed by detectives but released with no further action being taken, the force said.

The force said in a statement on Friday morning: “This morning, a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abduction & sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Droylsden on Wednesday evening. The man remains in custody for questioning. Information can be shared through LiveChat quoting incident 2270 of 17/08.”

Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt, of GMP’s Ashton CID, said: “I’d like to commend the victim for her immense bravery in assisting police officers with our investigation, she is receiving support from specialist officers and partners at this really distressing time.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing with significant resources and I would like to reassure the community and as a precautionary measure we have extra police officers and PCSOs out and about.

“At this time it does appear to be an isolated incident, but I’ll stress again how keen we are to find the person responsible and bring them to justice as soon as we can.”

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in