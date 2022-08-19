Man arrested over suspected abduction and sexual assault of six-year-old girl in Manchester
A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the incident but was later released with no further action
Greater Manchester Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Manchester.
The child was taken on Wednesday from Droylsden in Tameside into a wooded area nearby a disused railway track.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the girl was “safely reunited with her family a short time later” but officers were appealing for help in tracing a man.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the abduction. He was interviewed by detectives but released with no further action being taken, the force said.
The force said in a statement on Friday morning: “This morning, a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abduction & sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Droylsden on Wednesday evening. The man remains in custody for questioning. Information can be shared through LiveChat quoting incident 2270 of 17/08.”
Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt, of GMP’s Ashton CID, said: “I’d like to commend the victim for her immense bravery in assisting police officers with our investigation, she is receiving support from specialist officers and partners at this really distressing time.
“Extensive enquiries are ongoing with significant resources and I would like to reassure the community and as a precautionary measure we have extra police officers and PCSOs out and about.
“At this time it does appear to be an isolated incident, but I’ll stress again how keen we are to find the person responsible and bring them to justice as soon as we can.”
