A woman who died after getting hit by a car in Sheffield has been named as Marcia Grant, described by her family as a “beautiful soul”.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a woman and a car in the Greenhill area of the city on Wednesday evening.

South Yorkshire Police said officers responded and discovered a woman in her 60s at around 7.10pm.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended but Ms Grant was pronounced dead.

Shortly after the incident a 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was also arrested on suspicion of posessing a knife.

A woman who died after she was hit by a car in the Greenhill area on Wednesday has been identified as 60-year-old Marcia Grant (Dave Higgens/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Grant’s family said in a statement: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.”

Andrea Bowell, SYP detective chief inspector, said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

Formal identification and a post mortem examination have not yet taken place. Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Police remained outside a semi-detached house on Hemper Lane, in Sheffield, on Thursday evening. A number of floral tributes had been left outside the property which had police tape across the driveway.

One message read: “I’m so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful soul.”