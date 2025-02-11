‘Absurd’ Met Police cannot sack officers not fit to hold vetting – commissioner

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Britain’s biggest police force is set to challenge a High Court ruling that it cannot sack officers by removing their vetting clearance.

Head of the Metropolitan Police Sir Mark Rowley said it is “absurd” that officers who are not fit to hold vetting cannot be lawfully sacked.

Sergeant Lino Di Maria successfully mounted a legal challenge, supported by the Metropolitan Police Federation, after having his vetting removed over sexual assault allegations, which he denies.

He was found to have no case to answer in respect of misconduct allegations, and argued that having his vetting removed without the accusations being proved is a breach of his right to a fair trial.

Sir Mark said: “Today’s ruling on the law has left policing in a hopeless position.

“We now have no mechanism to rid the Met of officers who were not fit to hold vetting – those who cannot be trusted to work with women, or those who cannot be trusted to enter the homes of vulnerable people.

“It is absolutely absurd that we cannot lawfully sack them.

“This would not be the case in other sectors where staff have nothing like the powers comparable to police officers.”

He called on the Government to take action to urgently change the rules around officers’ vetting.

Reacting to the ruling on Tuesday by Mrs Justice Lang, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “This decision has significant implications for the work the Met is now doing to clean up the force, raise standards and rid the police of all those unfit to serve.

“I have long been clear that there can be no hiding place for those who abuse their position of trust and authority within the police.

“Working alongside the Met Commissioner, I want no let-up in the vital work being carried out to raise standards and rebuild public confidence in the Met.

“No-one who has failed vetting should continue to serve in the force and we will work closely with the commissioner, the Home Office and partners to assess the implications of this ruling.”