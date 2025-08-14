Man accused of driving into Liverpool parade crowds to appear in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade is due to appear in court.

Paul Doyle, 53, was charged with seven offences after the incident on Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on Monday, May 26.

Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy Titanium into crowds who were leaving the waterfront after the parade.

Doyle, of Croxteth, Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He is accused of two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

A wounding charge and an attempted grievous bodily harm charge relate to children, aged 11 and 17.

Earlier this year, a provisional trial date was fixed for November 24, and the case is expected to last three to four weeks.