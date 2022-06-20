Met Police officer pleads guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour

A Metropolitan Police officer has pleading guilty to carrying out acts of controlling and coercive behaviour.

PC Mathew Cooper, who is attached to Central West Command Unit, was training to be a police officer at the time the offences were committed.

He was arrested at his home address on December 9 2020 and when taken to a police station answered no comment to all questions put to him by investigators.

He was placed on restricted duties and later charged. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of controlling and coercive behaviour without violence at Aldersgate House nightingdale court on June 20.

A second count of controlling and coercive behaviour with violence will be left to lie on file. He will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 31 August

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, who is in charge of policing for the Central West area, said: “I commend the strength and courage the victim showed in reporting this officer’s behaviour and in supporting the investigation.

“I would urge anyone who is the victim of domestic abuse, whether physical or psychological, to report their experiences to the police. We have specially trained officers who will take their concerns seriously and support them throughout the judicial process.

“PC Cooper was off duty when these offences happened, but that does not change the seriousness of his actions.

“Serving as a Met officer is a privilege and we expect our officers to behave to the highest standards in their professional and private lives.

“When an officer fails to meet those standards, they can expect to be investigated and face the consequences of their actions as has happened in this case.”

PC Cooper will now also face a misconduct hearing.