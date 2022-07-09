Serving Met Police officer charged with rape set to appear in court
Special Constable Paul Hoile is accused over an alleged incident in Shropshire and is due to appear in court
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape following an incident near Newport, Shropshire.
Special constable Paul Hoile, 40, based on the North West Command Unit, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of rape in Benfleet, Essex, at around 10.30pm and was charged on Friday.
He has been charged with anal rape, two counts of oral rape and an offence under section four of the Sexual Offences Act.
He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday in connection with an incident in Sheriffhales Drive, Lilleshall, on Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.
The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware and the officer has been suspended.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.